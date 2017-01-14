No. 2 Kansas tops pesky Oklahoma State 87-80

Jan 14, 2017; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) shoots a three point shot as Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Phil Forte III (13) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Frank Mason III scored 22 points, freshman Josh Jackson added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 2 Kansas held off Oklahoma State 87-80 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) rallied for their 16th straight win and could move into the top spot when the AP poll comes out on Monday. No. 1 Baylor lost 89-68 to West Virginia on Tuesday.

Devonte' Graham scored 21 points for Kansas, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 14. Landen Lucas added seven points and 12 rebounds.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.