No. 15 Kentucky survives LSU 92-85

Feb 7, 2017; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) shoots the ball against LSU Tigers forward Aaron Epps (21) and forward Duop Reath (1) in the second half at Rupp Arena. Kentucky defeated LSU 92-85. (Photo: Mark Zerof, Mark Zerof)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Wenyen Gabriel scored a career-high 23 points, Malik Monk also had 23 and No. 15 Kentucky withstood a late LSU rally for a 92-85 victory Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (19-5, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) won for just the second time in five games and had to withstand the Tigers' late rally that got them within 91-85 with 14 seconds remaining. Monk's free throw with 8 seconds left sealed a win that followed Kentucky's 22-point loss at No. 17 Florida on Saturday.

Gabriel provided the initial offensive boost and finished 7 of 11 from the field including three 3-pointers to beat his previous career best of 15. He also grabbed eight rebounds, including three offensive, as Kentucky controlled the boards 40-26.

Monk bounced back from an 11-point outing to make 8 of 15 from the field with four 3s. De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and Isaiah Briscoe 14 for Kentucky.

Antonio Blakeney had a season-high 31 points and Brandon Sampson added 17 for the Tigers (9-14, 1-10), who have lost 10 straight for the first time since 2011.

