No. 15 Florida holds on to beat Mississippi State 57-52

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Chris Chiozza scored 14 points, KeVaughn Allen added 11 and No. 15 Florida held on to beat Mississippi State 57-52 on Saturday.
Florida (22-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) extended its winning streak to eight games, which is the longest under second-year coach Mike White. The Gators also won their first game since starting center John Egbunu suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Mississippi State (14-12, 5-9) trailed for most of the game, but Aric Holman threw down a dunk with 2:23 remaining to tie the game at 52.
The Bulldogs had a few chances to tie or take the lead, but couldn't hit shots in the crucial final minute. Mississippi State finished 2 of 23 (8.7 percent) from 3-point range, including 0 of 13 in the first half.
The Bulldogs have lost eight of their past 10 games. Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State with 17 points, but was just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.
