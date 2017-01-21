No. 14 Arizona shuts down No. 3 UCLA in 96-85 win

January 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Kobi Simmons (2) controls the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Bryce Alford (20) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kobi Simmons scored 20 points and No. 14 Arizona's defense contained UCLA's top-rated offense in the Pac-12, beating the third-ranked Bruins 96-85 on Saturday to stay undefeated in conference play.

Lauri Markkanen added 18 points for the Wildcats (18-2, 7-0), who have won 12 in a row.

Lonzo Ball scored 24 points for UCLA (19-2, 6-2), which had its 11-game home winning streak snapped in front of a sellout crowd that included Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (NBA), Cris Carter (NFL) and Dave Winfield (MLB).

It was the first time the longtime Pac-12 powers faced each other while both were ranked in the top 15 since Jan. 20, 2007, when UCLA won at home.

Simmons scored consecutive baskets that pushed Arizona's lead to 14 points early in the second half.

