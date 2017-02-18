Mitchell leads No. 8 Louisville past sharp Virginia Tech

Feb 18, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Justin Robinson (5) and Louisville Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell (45) scramble for a loose ball during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead No. 8 Louisville to a wild 94-90 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Ty Outlaw hit a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to cut Louisville's lead to 91-88, but the Hokies' Zach LeDay committed an intentional foul on Louisville as the Cardinals (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) tried to inbound the ball. Jaylen Johnson made one of the two free throws, then Mitchell made two more with 5.6 seconds left to seal the offensive slugfest.

On a day when both teams put on a shooting clinic, a sophomore guard stood out. Mitchell connected on his first six shots, including three 3-pointers en route to going 8 for 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from the beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech (18-8, 7-7) managed to shoot 59.2 percent from the field, including 65.4 percent (17 of 26) from beyond the 3-point arc. However, the Cardinals shot 51.5 percent themselves, including making 12 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Seth Allen led the Hokies with 25 points.

