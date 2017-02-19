Michigan State's Harris out with season-ending knee injury

Feb 18, 2017; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Eron Harris (14) after injuring a knee is taken off the court on a stretcher during a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Purdue defeats Michigan State 80-63. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State starting guard Eron Harris will need season-ending surgery on his injured right knee, ending his college career.

Harris, a 6-foot-3 transfer who played his first two seasons at West Virginia, was hurt in the second half of Michigan State's 80-63 loss at No. 16 Purdue on Saturday. Harris had an MRI and the diagnosis was that surgery was required.

Harris, from Indianapolis, finished his career with 1,489 points. He started 46 of 62 games at Michigan State, including 24 this season.

Harris was third on the Spartans with a 10.7 point scoring average.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo called it "cruel" for a senior's career to end like this. Izzo said Harris is expected to make a full recovery and continue pursuing a basketball career when healed.

