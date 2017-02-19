Michigan State beats No. 20 Michigan before record crowd

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Tori Jankoska made five 3-pointers in setting a single-season school record and scored 28 points in leading Michigan State over No. 20 Michigan 86-68 on Sunday before a record sellout crowd of 12,707 who watched the in-state rivals in their only meeting this season.

Jankoska's five 3-pointers gave her 297 in her career, breaking the mark of 294 set by Lindsay Bowen (2002-06). Branndais Agee and Taya Reimer added 15 points each for the Spartans (18-9, 8-6 Big Ten), who handed the Wolverines (21-7, 10-4) their only loss in 14 games at Crisler Center this season on a day the previous attendance record of 5,991 was more than doubled.

Hallie Thome scored 21 points with a game-high eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Kysre Gondrezick added 19 points and Nicole Munger 12.

Michigan State trailed 43-42 at halftime but a 16-0 run, with seven points from Jankoska, gave the Spartans the lead for good midway through the third quarter. Leading by eight, the Spartans closed the final 5½ minutes on a 14-4 run.

The Spartans shot 58 percent and made half of their 20 3-point attempts while the Wolverines were 3 of 17 from the arc.

