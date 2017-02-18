Macon's career-best 30 points leads Arkansas past Ole Miss

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Daryl Macon scored a career-best 30 points as Arkansas won its third straight with a 98-80 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.

The win comes a game after the Razorbacks (20-7, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) won at No. 21 South Carolina, and it gives the school at least 20 wins for the third time in the last five seasons.

Macon hit a career-best 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, finishing 10 of 13 overall from the field while topping his previous high of 23 points - set against Texas in December. Jaylen Barford added 15 points, Moses Kingsley 14 and Anton Beard 11 for Arkansas.

Deandre Burnett led the Rebels (16-11, 7-7) with 27 points, while Terence Davis had 24 in the loss.

