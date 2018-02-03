Lawrence lifts Miami to road win over Hokies, 84-75

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Anthony Lawrence II scored a career-high 25 points to lift Miami to an 84-75 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Lawrence hit 9 of 10 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, as Miami (17-5, 6-4 ACC) won its second straight game and fourth in its past five. Lonnie Walker IV and DJ Vasiljevic added 14 points each.
Behind torrid first-half shooting - 58.6 percent (17 of 29) - Miami grabbed the early lead and led for the final 37 minutes. Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5) used an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 66-63 on a layup by Justin Robinson with 3:51 remaining, but the Walker hit a clutch 3-pointer with 3:22 to go to push the lead to 69-63, and Virginia Tech got no closer than four the rest of the way.
The 'Canes relied on something down the stretch that isn't their strength to hold off the Hokies - free-throw shooting. The ACC's worst free-throw shooting team coming into the game made 9 of 12 in the final 1:16. They hit 16 of 23 (69.6 percent).
Lawrence finished with his second straight double, grabbing 13 rebounds as well
Robinson led Virginia Tech with 22 points. Justin Bibbs had 16.
