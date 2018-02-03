Lawrence lifts Miami to road win over Hokies, 84-75

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: A Final Four basketball goes through the hoop during practice ahead of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium on March 31, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Anthony Lawrence II scored a career-high 25 points to lift Miami to an 84-75 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.



Lawrence hit 9 of 10 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, as Miami (17-5, 6-4 ACC) won its second straight game and fourth in its past five. Lonnie Walker IV and DJ Vasiljevic added 14 points each.



Behind torrid first-half shooting - 58.6 percent (17 of 29) - Miami grabbed the early lead and led for the final 37 minutes. Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5) used an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 66-63 on a layup by Justin Robinson with 3:51 remaining, but the Walker hit a clutch 3-pointer with 3:22 to go to push the lead to 69-63, and Virginia Tech got no closer than four the rest of the way.



The 'Canes relied on something down the stretch that isn't their strength to hold off the Hokies - free-throw shooting. The ACC's worst free-throw shooting team coming into the game made 9 of 12 in the final 1:16. They hit 16 of 23 (69.6 percent).



Lawrence finished with his second straight double, grabbing 13 rebounds as well



Robinson led Virginia Tech with 22 points. Justin Bibbs had 16.

