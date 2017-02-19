Lammers too much for Orange, leads Georgia Tech to big win

Feb 19, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Ben Lammers (44) defends a shot by Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) in the second half of their game at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA (AP) - Ben Lammers scored 23 points, Tadric Jackson added 20 points and Georgia Tech held off a late charge by Syracuse to win 71-65 on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (16-11, 7-7 ACC) improved to 6-1 at home in league play, but had to do so with nearly half of sold-out McCamish Pavilion packed with loud Syracuse fans.

They proved up to the test as Lammers dominated on both ends of the floor.

Trying to rally from a 13-point deficit, the Orange (16-12, 8-7) had a chance to tie in the closing seconds, but Tyler Roberson, who played just 7 minutes, committed an offensive foul and Georgia Tech got three free throws from Josh Heath and Lammers to seal the victory.

Taurean Thompson finished with 18 points and Andrew White had 17 for Syracuse (16-12, 8-7). The Orange have lost three straight for the first time since last season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.