King, Marquette women cruise to 96-81 win over No. 17 DePaul

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Danielle King had a career-high 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting on Sunday, Natisha Hiedeman and Erika Davenport scored 19 points apiece and Marquette beat No. 17 DePaul 96-81 to sweep the season series and win its third game in a row overall.
King, whose previous career best of 27 points came in Marquette's 102-101 overtime win over the Blue Demons on Jan. 21, added five rebounds and a career-high nine assists on Sunday. Allazia Blockton scored 13 points, Davenport made 7 of 9 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds and Hiedeman hit four 3-pointers.
After DePaul's Jacqui Grant hit a jumper to open the scoring, King scored nine points while Hiedeman and McKayla Yentz each hit a 3-pointer during a 19-4 run that gave Marquette (20-7, 11-5 Big East) a 13-point lead with 6:43 left in the first quarter. A 3 by Brooke Schulte trimmed DePaul's deficit to 33-24 about five minutes later, but Shantelle Valentine answered with a jumper and Hiedeman hit a 3 to make it 38-24 going into the second and the Golden Eagles led by double figures the rest of the way.
Schulte had 26 points and 10 rebounds while Grant added 11 and 11 - her 12th double-double of the season - for DePaul (22-6, 14-2). The Blue Demons had their six-game win streak snapped.
