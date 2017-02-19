Johnson and Johnson lead W. Kentucky past UAB 76-64

WKU Western Kentucky logo 470.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Justin Johnson scored 26 points on 12-for-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds while Que Johnson made 8 of 12 shots and added 22 points as Western Kentucky handled UAB in a 76-64 win on Sunday.

Western Kentucky built a 44-30 lead at the half on 17-for-30 shooting including 6 for 11 from 3-point range. Que Johnson had 17 points on near-perfect shooting, going 6 for 7 from the field and hitting all five of his 3-point attempts. Justin Johnson added 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting before intermission.

Western Kentucky (13-14, 7-7 Conference USA) shot 31 for 61 (51 percent) from the field and controlled the interior, outscoring UAB (15-13, 8-7) 40-18 in the paint.

The Hilltoppers had a 33-23 rebounding advantage - including 14-5 on the offensive glass - outscored the Blazers 20-7 on second-chance points and ended a two-game losing streak. Junior Lomomba added 10 points.

UAB couldn't get closer than seven points after halftime. William Lee led the Blazers with 18 points and Dirk Williams scored 12.

