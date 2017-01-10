Jenkins, Hart lead No. 3 Villanova past No. 15 Xavier

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) - Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart each scored 20 points and No. 3 Villanova beat No. 15 Xavier 79-54 on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (16-1, 4-1 Big East) were dominant in the second half in their first game since their five-week run at No. 1 ended with a loss last week at Butler.

Jalen Brunson scored in transition off a steal and Donte DiVincenzo and Hart each converted three-point plays midway through the second half to help bust the game open.

The Wildcats made 15 of their first 20 shots in the second half and handed Xavier (13-3, 3-1) its first Big East loss.

