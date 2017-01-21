Jefferson returns for No. 18 Duke after missing 2 weeks

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke forward Amile Jefferson was back in the starting lineup for Saturday night's game against Miami after missing two weeks with a bone bruise in his foot.

Team officials announced Jefferson's return on Twitter and he was listed among the starters about 30 minutes before tipoff.

Jefferson, one of the team's co-captains, averages 13.6 points and a team-best 10.1 rebounds for the 18th-ranked Blue Devils.

He was hurt in the first half of a victory over Boston College two weeks ago when he landed awkwardly after a shot in the paint. This bruise was in the same foot that he broke last season, and that injury cost him the final three months of the season.

