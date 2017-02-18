Iowa State holds off TCU 84-71

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Naz Mitrou-Long had 15 of his 25 points in the first half and Iowa State beat TCU 84-71 Saturday to move into a three-way tie for second in the Big 12.

Monte Morris added 18 with 11 assists for the Cyclones (17-9, 9-5 Big 12), who joined Baylor and West Virginia in second - three games behind Kansas.

Iowa State used a 16-1 run late in the first half to go ahead by 10 at the break. The Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8) closed within three midway through the second half, but Morris - who notched his ninth career double-double - drilled a 3 to make it 68-53 with 6:32 left.

Deonte Burton scored 18 points for the Cyclones, winners of four out of their last five games.

Alex Robinson had 16 with eight assists for TCU, which has lost three straight after winning three in a row.

