Gregory scores 34; UCF women beat No. 22 South Florida 66-62

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Aliyah Gregory scored a career-high 34 points and surpassed 1,000 career points, and Central Florida had a 15-point, second-half lead then held off No. 22 South Florida 66-62 on Tuesday night.
The Knights snapped a 19-game losing streak against South Florida. It was the first win since 1980 against the Bulls, and the first in Tampa.
UCF led 43-28 and had a double-digit lead for most of the third quarter. The Bulls pulled to 62-60 with 2:23 left, and Gregory converted a 3-point play to make it 65-62.
The Bulls' Kitija Laksa, who finished with 10 points, missed a deep 3-pointer with 45.4 seconds to go. After a timeout, the Knights ran down the shot clock before Zykira Lewis missed a driving layup, but Fifi Ndour grabbed the offensive board and passed the ball to Gregory to seal it.
Lewis finished with 12 points for Central Florida (16-9, 6-6 American).
Maria Jespersen had 18 points to lead South Florida (20-5, 9-3).
