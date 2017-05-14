Georgetown women's hoops coach Adair taking Delaware job

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Georgetown's Natasha Adair is heading to Delaware to become its women's basketball coach.

Delaware announced the hiring Sunday. Longtime Delaware coach Tina Martin stepped down last month after leading the Blue Hens for 21 years. She had 408 wins.

Adair took over at Georgetown in 2014 and turned a four-win team into one that had 17 wins last season and made the NIT.

