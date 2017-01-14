Georgetown rallies past former Big East rival UConn 72-69

Jan 14, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Georgetown guard L.J. Peak (0) shoots as Connecticut guard Jalen Adams (2) and forward Steven Enoch (13) defends during the second half at Verizon Center. Georgetown defeated Connecticut 72-69. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

WASHINGTON (AP) - L.J. Peak scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Georgetown overcame a 14-point deficit for a 72-69 win over former Big East rival Connecticut on Saturday.

Jesse Govan had 15 points and Rodney Pryor 14 for the Hoyas (10-8). Trailing 59-58, Georgetown scored the next seven points with Pryor's layup putting the Hoyas up 65-59 with 3:29 remaining. The Huskies missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers over the final 14 seconds.

Jalen Adams scored 22 points for the Huskies (7-10), who led 43-29 early in the second half. Adams scored 17 in the second half, but missed a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining. Connecticut had won two straight.

Both teams had recent four-game losing streaks, but entered the 66th all-time meeting - and second since Connecticut left the Big East in 2013 - coming off wins. Georgetown has won two in a row.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.