Faulkners' 29 leads Northern Kentucky over Detroit 101-87

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Mason Faulkner scored a career-high 29 points, Drew McDonald scored 21 and Northern Kentucky went 35 of 42 from the foul line to beat Detroit 101-87 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.
Lavone Holland II scored 17 points with seven assists, Carson Williams added 13 points with 10 rebounds, and the Norse (13-8, 4-4 Horizon) won the rebound battled 38-26 and shot 58.8 percent from the floor.
The last time the Norse scored 100 or more was 107-53 against UC Clermont on Dec. 14, 2014.
Trailing 41-36 at halftime, Detroit closed to 44-42 on Cole Long's layup, but Faulkner scored nine points amid an 11-0 run and Northern Kentucky led 55-42. Faulkner hit his second 3 for an 84-68 lead and Holland put the Norse over the century mark with a layup with 28 seconds left.
Chris Jenkins scored 20 points for his ninth career 20-point game and Josh McFolley added 16 for the Titans (4-16, 2-6)
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs