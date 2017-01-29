DiVicenzo beats buzzer as No. 1 Nova tops No. 12 Virginia

Jan 29, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring the last second game winning basket against the Virginia during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats won 61-59. (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Donte DiVicenzo beat the buzzer on a tip-in to lead No. 1 Villanova to a 61-59 win over No. 12 Virginia on Sunday.

The Wildcats (20-2) played their worst half of the season before they found their 3-point groove that fueled a second-half rally. They had the ball with 11.5 seconds left and the game tied. Josh Hart drove the lane and missed his layup. DiVincenzo zipped down the baseline and tipped the ball in with his outstretched right hand just as the horn sounded.

After a brief review, the basket stood and the Wildcats mobbed each other at center court. Virginia coach Tony Bennett watched stone faced, arms folded and in stunned disbelief.

Villanova was coming off a loss at Marquette and avoided its first-two game losing streak in four years.

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 15 points for the Wildcats. Ty Jerome led Virginia (16-4) with 15 points in an ACC-Big East matchup that had a March Madness feel from the opening tip.

