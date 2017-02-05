Dingle hits career-high 6 3s in Temple's victory over Bulls

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Daniel Dingle made a career-high six 3-pointers, scored 22 points, and Temple defeated South Florida 83-74 on Sunday.
Shizz Alston Jr. and Ernest Aflakpui scored 14 points apiece for the Owls (13-11, 4-7 American), who shot 54 percent overall, 62 percent in the first half when they took a 46-23 lead by finishing on a 13-0 run.
The Owls made 12 of 23 from the arc as they won for the third time in four games after starting conference play 1-6.
Geno Thorpe had 25 points and Tulio Da Silva 18 for the Bulls (6-16, 0-11), who have lost 11 straight. The Bulls shot 52 percent but just 3 of 4 from the line to 15 of 19 for Temple.
The lead reached 27 early in the second half. The Bulls got within nine on a Troy Holston 3-pointer with under two minutes left but no closer with Troy Alston going 6 of 6 at the free-throw-line.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
