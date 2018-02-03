Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy placed on leave

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: A Final Four basketball goes through the hoop during practice ahead of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium on March 31, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado State has placed basketball coach Larry Eustachy on administrative leave while the school assesses the program.



Athletic director Joe Parker says in a statement that assistant Steve Barnes will coach Saturday's game against Nevada and "until the assessment is complete."



Parker says the university is proceeding "as expeditiously as possible, understanding the importance of a thorough and fair process." He adds that "no conclusions have been made."



On Wednesday, Parker said the school was evaluating the team but offered no details. Eustachy coached that night.



Eustachy is in his sixth year with the Rams. It was reported last year that during the 2013-14 season he created an atmosphere of "fear and intimidation" among his players.

© 2018 Associated Press