Atkins, Higgs lead No. 6 Texas past Iowa State 87-55

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Ariel Atkins scored 15 points, Lashann Higgs added 14 and No. 6 Texas routed Iowa State 87-55 on Saturday night.



Jatarie White and Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau, both 6-foot-4, and 6-3 Joyner Holmes contributed 12 points apiece as the bigger, more physical and athletic Longhorns outscored Iowa State 32-20 in the paint.



Holmes had a game-high 11 rebounds, leading Texas to a 40-27 advantage in that category.



Emily Durr led Iowa State with 20 points, converting seven of 10 field-goal attempts, and Bridget Carleton added 19.



Texas (16-4, 7-2 Big 12) recovering from getting blown out at No. 3 Baylor by 25 points on Thursday, used a 25-1 run against Iowa State bridging the first and second halves.



The Cyclones (9-12, 3-7) went a span of 7:37 without a field goal.



The Longhorns led 39-30 at halftime despite strong efforts from Durr and Carleton.



Durr scored the first nine points for Iowa State, nearly matching her season average of 9.4 a game. Carleton then joined in, scoring 12 in the half, one more than Durr.



Carleton's 3-pointer gave Iowa State a 29-28 lead with 4:19 left in the half.



But neither Durr nor Carleton scored again in the half, and Texas finished with an 11-1 push.



The Longhorns continued that surge by scoring the first 14 points of the third quarter.



BIG PICTURE



Iowa State: The Cyclones have endured a rough patch, losing seven of their last nine games. Part of that might be a function of the schedule. They are going through a stretch of five consecutive games against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25. They lost to Baylor and West Virginia before upsetting No. 19 Oklahoma State on Wednesday in Stillwater. They host No. 24 TCU on Tuesday.



Texas: Holmes, a sophomore, might have given her best performance of the season in 19 minutes. She has struggled since returning in late-December from a semester-long suspension for an unspecified violation of university rules. Holmes, an all-Big 12 player as a freshman, averaged 3.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 12.6 minutes during her first nine games since the suspension was lifted. She hit only 24.5 percent of her shots from the field. Holmes committed six turnovers and missed several layups against Texas Tech.



UP NEXT



Iowa State: hosts TCU on Tuesday in their first meeting of the season. They split two games last season, each winning at home.



Texas: at Kansas on Wednesday. The Longhorns have won 11 straight against the Jayhawks dating to 2013, including a 79-62 victory on Jan. 13 in Austin.

