L'Ville football ticket prices going up; women's volleyball moved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville is making changes to their athletic events including bumping up prices to see the Cards at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium next year.

Officials say they will add at least $2 to the cost per game but student prices will remain the same.

U of L women’s volleyball will no longer play at the KFC Yum! Center but will move to Cardinal Arena. The board cites costs as the reason.

The board says the team will still have opportunities to play downtown if a special occasion requires a larger facility.

