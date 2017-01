Hines-Allen scores 27, No. 9 Louisville tops No. 23 USF

470x264 Louisville Cardinals Logo.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen scored 27 points and added 12 rebounds as No. 9 Louisville beat No. 23 South Florida 66-52 on Sunday.

Asia Durr had 13 points for Louisville (18-4). The Cardinals got limited playing time from starters Briahanna Jackson (23 minutes, five points) and Cortnee Walton (16 minutes, two points) due to foul troubles, while Mariya Moore was held to five points.

South Florida (15-3) got 14 points from Laia Flores and Ariadna Pujol. Kitija Laksa, averaging 19.9 points, finished with five.

Louisville took a 54-37 advantage after three, a quarter where Hines-Allen picked up nine points.

Flores' layup got South Florida within 56-46 with 5 minutes to play.

Hines-Allen had 14 points to help the Cardinals go up 38-25 at halftime. Moore made her lone basket of the first half with 3 minutes left in the second quarter to put Louisville up 34-20.

