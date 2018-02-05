Asia Durr named to John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

Asia Durr (Photo: Michelle Hutchins | Louisville A)

LOS ANGELES, CA (Feb. 5, 2018) – The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced today on espnW.com that University of Louisville junior guard Asia Durr has been named to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy's® Late Season Top 20. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the first half of the 2017-18 season, the list comprises of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport's most prestigious honor and the John R. Wooden Award All America Team.

Durr ranks second in the ACC and 32nd in the country with 20.0 points per game and her 21.4 points-per-game in ACC play lead the league. Her 75 made 3-point field goals rank second in the ACC and 16th in the country, while her 46.6 3-point field goal percentage leads the league and ranks fifth in the nation.

She is connecting on 3.13 3-pt field goals per game, which ranks second in the ACC and 21st in the NCAA.

Her 1,515 points rank 10th in school history and she has 238 made 3-point field goals in her career, which ranks fifth in program history.

On the Late Season Top 20 list, all 20 student-athletes have appeared on the Wooden Watch™ on the Midseason Top 25. Connecticut leads all schools with four selections on the list: Napheesa Collier, Kia Nurse, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Gabby Williams. Mississippi State is the only other school with multiple players on the list (Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians). The ACC, SEC, and The American lead all conferences with four selections each; followed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 with three selections apiece; and the Big 12 with two selections. 19 of the 20 players selected for this list are upperclassmen, including ten seniors.

Players not appearing on this list are still eligible for the National Ballot, which will be announced in early March and will consist of 15 top players. Prior to being listed on the National Ballot, each player must be certified by their university to meet the qualifications for the Award, including: candidates must be a full-time student making progress toward graduation and have a cumulative 2.00 grade point average since enrolling in their school; candidates must exhibit strength of character, both on and off the court; candidates should contribute to team effort; candidates must excel in both offense and defense; and candidates should be considered based on their performance over the course of the entire season. Players not listed on the National Ballot will no longer be eligible for the Wooden Award nor the John R. Wooden Award All America Team. Voting begins at the end of the season, and voters, consisting of members of the national college basketball media, will take into account the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award is the most prestigious individual honor in college basketball. It is bestowed upon the nation's best basketball player at an NCAA Division I university who has proven to his or her university that he or she is making progress towards graduation and maintaining a minimum cumulative 2.0 GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird ('79), Michael Jordan ('84), Tim Duncan ('97), and last year's recipients, Kelsey Plum of Washington and Frank Mason III of Kansas.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities' general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All-American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All-Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.

The Legends of Coaching Award will be presented during the 4th Annual ESPN College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's, which will take place on Friday, April 6, 2018.



John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy's

2017-18 Late Season Top 20



Name School Conference Height Class Position

Kristine Anigwe California Pac-12 6-4 Jr. C/F

Ariel Atkins Texas Big 12 5-11 Sr. G

Kalani Brown Baylor Big 12 6-7 Jr. C

Lexie Brown Duke ACC 5-9 Sr. G

Jordin Canada UCLA Pac-12 5-6 Sr. G

Napheesa Collier# Connecticut The American 6-1 Jr. F

Sophie Cunningham Missouri SEC 6-1 Jr. G

Asia Durr

Louisville ACC 5-10 Jr. G

Katelynn Flaherty Michigan Big Ten 5-7 Sr. G

Megan Gustafson Iowa Big Ten 6-3 Jr. F

Sabrina Ionescu Oregon Pac-12 5-10 Soph. G

Teaira McCowan Mississippi State SEC 6-7 Jr. C

Kelsey Mitchell# Ohio State Big Ten 5-8 Sr. G

Kia Nurse Connecticut The American 6-0 Sr. G

Arike Ogunbowale Notre Dame ACC 5-8 Jr. G

Katie Lou Samuelson# Connecticut The American 6-3 Jr. G/F

Shakayla Thomas Florida State ACC 5-11 Sr. F

Victoria Vivians Mississippi State SEC 6-1 Sr. G

Gabby Williams Connecticut The American 5-11 Sr. F

A'ja Wilson# South Carolina SEC 6-5 Sr. F

# indicates player selected as a 2016-17 Wooden Award All American



University of Louisville