Asia Durr named ACC Player of the Week for fourth time this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's basketball junior guard Asia Durr has been named ACC Player of the Week after averaging 24.0 points per game in road wins at Virginia and Syracuse.

It marks the fourth time this season that she has earned ACC Player of the Week honors.

Durr shot 54.5 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range in the two wins this week. In the 77-41 win at Virginia, she finished with 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting. She followed that with 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting, 5-of-9 from distance, while adding a career-high seven assists, in the 84-77 victory at Syracuse. In the win over the Orange, she also eclipsed the 1,500-point plateau.

She ranks second in the ACC in scoring with 20.0 points per game and leads the league and ranks fifth in the country with a 46.6 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Louisville returns to action on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET when they host Clemson.



