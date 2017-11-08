TCU shuttle driver arrested after road rage shooting on campus

(WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- An arrest has been made in a road rage situation between two shuttle bus drivers that put Texas Christian University on high alert and the campus under lockdown for approximately one hour on Tuesday.

Police arrested Eric Tyrone Hampton, 54, of Fort Worth and charged him with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bringing a gun on to the TCU campus.

In a tweet Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m., the university told those on campus that there was an armed shooter and to "seek safe shelter immediately." The lockdown was lifted just after 8 a.m.

There were no injuries.

TCU Alert - Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Fort Worth PD says the incident stemmed from two Roadrunner Shuttle drivers getting into an argument on the TCU campus. One driver fired a gun at the other but missed. The driver then rammed his shuttle into the other driver's shuttle.

The suspect took off from the scene in shuttle #24171. The vehicle was found off campus abandoned. A short time later officers found the suspect and arrested him.

Adrian Andrews, the Vice Chancellor of Public Safety at TCU, said both drivers cleared background checks.

"We're looking at a person's history, we're not looking at a person's future," Andrews said. "The system that we have now, as far as checks for the shuttle program, we think they're pretty thorough. This was an anomaly and we can't always plan for anomalies."

Calls to Hurst based Roadrunner Shuttles were not immediately returned.

