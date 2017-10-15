WHAS
AP Top 25: Penn State up to 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama

AP , WHAS 3:33 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press College football poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.
 
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.
 
Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.
 
TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth.
 
Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.
 
1
Alabama (61)
SEC
Record: 7-0
PV Rank
1
Points
1,525
2
Penn State
Big Ten
Record: 6-0
3
1,432
3
Georgia
SEC
Record: 7-0
4
1,417
4
TCU
Big 12
Record: 6-0
6
1,322
5
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Record: 6-0
7
1,241
6
Ohio State
Big Ten
Record: 6-1
9
1,184
7
Clemson
ACC
Record: 6-1
2
1,117
8
Miami (FL)
ACC
Record: 5-0
11
1,109
9
Oklahoma
Big 12
Record: 5-1
12
1,066
10
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Record: 5-1
14
900
11
USC
Pac-12
Record: 6-1
13
886
12
Washington
Pac-12
Record: 6-1
5
811
13
Notre Dame
Division I FBS Independents
Record: 5-1
16
798
14
Virginia Tech
ACC
Record: 5-1
15
727
15
Washington State
Pac-12
Record: 6-1
8
578
16
South Florida
The American
Record: 6-0
18
573
16
North Carolina State
ACC
Record: 6-1
20
573
18
Michigan State
Big Ten
Record: 5-1
21
563
19
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 5-1
17
558
20
UCF
The American
Record: 5-0
22
387
21
Auburn
SEC
Record: 5-2
10
303
22
Stanford
Pac-12
Record: 5-2
23
274
23
West Virginia
Big 12
Record: 4-2
-
157
24
LSU
SEC
Record: 5-2
-
108
25
Memphis
The American
Record: 5-1
-
62

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa St. 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida St. 1

 

© 2017 Associated Press


