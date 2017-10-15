AP Top 25: Penn State up to 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama

Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press College football poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.
Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.
TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth.
Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.
|1
|
Alabama (61)
Record: 7-0
|
PV Rank1
Points1,525
|2
|
Record: 6-0
|
3
1,432
|3
|
Record: 7-0
|
4
1,417
|4
|
Record: 6-0
|
6
1,322
|5
|
Record: 6-0
|
7
1,241
|6
|
Record: 6-1
|
9
1,184
|7
|
Record: 6-1
|
2
1,117
|8
|
Record: 5-0
|
11
1,109
|9
|
Record: 5-1
|
12
1,066
|10
|
Record: 5-1
|
14
900
|11
|
13
886
|12
|
5
811
|13
|
Record: 5-1
|
16
798
|14
|
Record: 5-1
|
15
727
|15
|
8
578
|16
|
Record: 6-0
|
18
573
|16
|
Record: 6-1
|
20
573
|18
|
Record: 5-1
|
21
563
|19
|
Record: 5-1
|
17
558
|20
|
Record: 5-0
|
22
387
|21
|
Record: 5-2
|
10
303
|22
|
Record: 5-2
|
23
274
|23
|
Record: 4-2
|
-
157
|24
|
Record: 5-2
|
-
108
|25
|
Record: 5-1
|
-
62
