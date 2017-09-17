WHAS
AP Top 25: Defending champion Clemson makes move to No. 2

AP , WHAS 3:31 PM. EDT September 17, 2017

Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.

The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, the most the defending national champions have received this season, and 1,446 points Sunday after beating Louisville 47-21 on the road. Alabama remains No. 1 with 45 first-place votes and 1,504 points.

Oklahoma slipped one spot to No. 3. The Sooners received the remaining first-place vote.

 

Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4, flip-flopping with No. 5 Southern California. Oklahoma State rose three spots to No. 6, its best ranking since late in the 2013 season.

Washington is No. 7 and three Big Ten teams round out the top 10: Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

 

1
Alabama (45)
SEC
Record: 3-0
PV Rank
1
Points
1,504
2
Clemson (15)
ACC
Record: 3-0
3
1,446
3
Oklahoma (1)
Big 12
Record: 3-0
2
1,432
4
Penn State
Big Ten
Record: 3-0
5
1,306
5
USC
Pac-12
Record: 3-0
4
1,241
6
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Record: 3-0
9
1,154
7
Washington
Pac-12
Record: 3-0
6
1,141
8
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 3-0
7
1,081
9
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Record: 3-0
10
1,031
10
Ohio State
Big Ten
Record: 2-1
8
1,015
11
Georgia
SEC
Record: 3-0
13
940
12
Florida State
ACC
Record: 0-1
11
922
13
Virginia Tech
ACC
Record: 3-0
16
730
14
Miami (FL)
ACC
Record: 1-0
17
606
15
Auburn
SEC
Record: 2-1
15
596
16
TCU
Big 12
Record: 3-0
20
553
17
Mississippi State
SEC
Record: 3-0
-
532
18
Washington State
Pac-12
Record: 3-0
21
419
19
Louisville
ACC
Record: 2-1
14
356
20
Florida
SEC
Record: 1-1
24
308
21
South Florida
The American
Record: 3-0
22
272
22
San Diego State
Mountain West
Record: 3-0
-
201
23
Utah
Pac-12
Record: 3-0
-
194
24
Oregon
Pac-12
Record: 3-0
-
158
25
LSU
SEC
Record: 2-1
12
153

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1

 

© 2017 Associated Press


