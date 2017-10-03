NCAA referee files lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio

Feb 28, 2015; Waco, TX, USA; NCAA referee John Higgins during a game between the Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Ferrell Center. Baylor won 78-66. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raymond Carlin III, Raymond Carlin III)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Months after receiving death threats following an NCAA basketball tournament game, a referee is now suing a popular Kentucky radio show.

According to the Courier-Journal, John Higgins has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio, alleging emotional distress and invasion of privacy among other allegations.

Higgins argues KSR harmed his family by sharing his personal and business information following UK’s loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight.

Higgins officiated that game, later receiving death threats and bad reviews on his business’ Facebook page.

Responding to the lawsuit via Twitter, KSR founder Matt Jones says the suit is “frivolous and without any legal merit whatsoever.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV