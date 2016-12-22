MSU player tells his side after coach charged

EVANSVILLE,Ind. (WHAS 11)--A former Morehead State basketball player says he never wanted criminal charges against his former coach and UK star, Sean Woods.

Woods faces criminal charges out of Evansville, Indiana after two players said he assaulted them during a game in November.

He resigned from his coaching job two days later.

Soufiyane Diakite tells WKYT in Lexington that while Woods did shove him during the game, he was surprised to learn his now-former coach was facing criminal charges.

The player says he hoped the situation would be handled internally and has now decided to leave Morehead State to move forward from the incident.

Woods is due in court on February 9.

