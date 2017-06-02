NFL forces Dale Earnhardt Jr., team to scrap Philadelphia Eagles car

Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Good Sam 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Trotman, 2016 Getty Images)

(USA TODAY) -- Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s reputation as a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins is safe.

Hendrick Motorsports had planned to run a Philadelphia Eagles paint scheme, in conjunction with Axalta and the All-Pro Teachers program, at Pocono Raceway.

But the NFL has stepped in and blocked it.

The No. 88 Chevrolet, which would have been wrapped in the green and silver Eagles colors with their logo, now will run a standard Axalta paint scheme next week.

Due to an NFL provision, the No. 88 Axalta All-Pro Teachers car will not run at Pocono. @DaleJr will race the customary @AxaltaRacing Chevy. — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) June 2, 2017

The NFL did not approve the design, because it uses a team to promote another sport, according to Hendrick Motorsports and the Eagles.

NASCAR's most popular driver, who is in his final season of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, has long supported the Redskins. He often tweets about them and has visited FedExField several times. He also is involved in a very competitive fantasy football league.

So rest easy, Earnhardt fans. He is not moving to the dark side.

Contributing: The Associated Press

