NASCAR at Indianapolis: 2017 Brickyard 400 start time, lineup, TV schedule

It's race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and we’ve got all the information you need to get ready for today's Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race:

START TIME: Tony George, former president and CEO of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will instruct drivers to start their engines at 2:32 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag at 2:44 p.m.

RACE DISTANCE: The Brickyard 400 is 160 laps around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a total of — you guessed it — 400 miles.

SEGMENTS: Beginning this season, NASCAR is dividing every race into segments and awarding one bonus point to the winner of each stage. Segment lengths will be different for every race. Also, the top 10 finishers of the first two segments will be awarded regular-season points in descending order from 10 to 1. Here are the segments for the Brickyard 400: Stage 1: 50 laps; Stage 2: 50 laps; Stage 3: 60 laps.

NATIONAL ANTHEM/FLYOVER: Big Machine Records record artist and country music singer Carly Pearce will perform the national anthem before today's race, followed by a flyover by four F-15s from the 159th Fighter Wing of the Louisiana Air National Guard.

TV/RADIO SCHEDULE: NBC will broadcast the race on TV and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Performance Racing Network and Sirius/XM Radio will call the race on the radio.

LIVE STREAMING: NBCSports.com will live-stream the race for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider's credentials.

WEATHER: The National Weather Service is calling for rain in the morning followed by cloudy skies and a high near 89 degrees. Chance of rain is 40 percent.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch started from the pole and led 149 of 170 laps to win his second consecutive Brickyard 400.

STARTING LINEUP:Busch won the pole again. Here's the starting lineup for today's Brickyard 400 (car number in parentheses):

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 187.301 mph.

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 186.332.

3. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 186.274.

4. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 185.851.

5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 185.820.

6. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 185.736.

7. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 185.716.

8. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 185.143.

9. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 184.892.

10. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 184.615.

11. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 184.256.

12. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 184.158.

13. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 184.578.

14. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 184.468.

15. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 184.453.

16. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 184.260.

17. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 183.707.

18. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 183.599.

19. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 183.539.

20. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 183.303.

21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 183.284.

22. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 183.165.

23. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 181.859.

24. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 181.818.

25. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 183.404.

26. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 183.292.

27. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 182.508.

28. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 182.397.

29. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 182.087.

30. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 181.181.

31. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 180.886.

32. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 179.404.

33. (7) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 178.497.

34. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 177.795.

35. (55) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 175.857.

36. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 175.104.

37. (66) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 173.923.

38. (15) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 162.643.

39. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 0.000.

40. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 0.000.

