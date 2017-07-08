Kyle Busch repeats as Xfinity Series winner at Kentucky

Jul 8, 2017; Sparta, KY, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Busch (18) celebrates after winning the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Kyle Busch took the lead during a late caution and held on to win the rain-rescheduled 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.

Busch, the Cup series regular starting the first of two races on the pole, led 70 laps to earn his second straight series victory at Kentucky. He also won from the pole a year ago.

Pitting earlier for tires and fuel paid off for Busch as he stayed on the track during the final yellow flag. There was no catching his No. 18 Toyota after the restart, though Ryan Blaney tried his best on the final lap after passing Erik Jones' Toyota for second.

Blaney's Ford finished 1.097 seconds behind, a strong recovery after being penalized for a pit road tire violation during the caution.

Kevin Harvick was fourth in a Ford with Ty Dillon fifth in a Chevy.

