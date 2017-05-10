Kentucky Speedway makes upgrades to the track

Test at Kentucky Speedway (Photo: WHAS11 News)

SPARTA, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Derby has left town but there was plenty of horsepower on display where the rubber meets the road in Sparta as teams try to conquer a track, and a sport, that is undergoing major changes.



"We are working on new concepts that have never been tried before in NASCAR,” said Mark Simendinger.



After 12 caution flags last year it was time for yet another change at Kentucky Speedway.



"A bumpy track can be a good thing, but what's not a good thing is a track that is unraveling, and you don't know if the track is going to hold up,” said Simendinger.



Instead of stripping the asphalt and starting from scratch they simply decided a facelift would create a better fan experience.



"Everything that we've done, and looked at, and taken into account is to create where they can pass on a brand new race track,” said Steve Swift. “The track comes out of the box so to speak as a seasoned track that you've got great racing, they're fighting for position.”



While track officials added more asphalt they've taken away 20,000 seats as the sport prepares to lose its most popular driver: Dale Earnhardt Jr.



"This is going to create a void for our sport,” said Simendinger. “I think if you don't admit that you're living in a dream world."



As Dale Jr. prepares for his last trip around Kentucky Speedway, Mark Simendinger says the sport is in good position for one big reason.



"There's nothing else like it,” said Simendinger.

Speaking of characters the King, Richard Petty, will be celebrating his 80th birthday here on July 2.

That party is open to the public.

Just six days later, July 8, the boys from NASCAR will be racing around the track.

