McClure named USA men's gymnastics high performance director

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Olympic silver medalist and University of California coach Brett McClure is the new high performance director for the USA men's gymnastics program.

McClure's responsibilities will include working with elite athletes, elite coaches and the Men's Program Committee to develop and implement an international competition plan for the junior and senior national teams for 2020 and beyond. McClure, part of the 2004 U.S. men's Olympic team that won silver in Athens, will leave his job at Cal to work out of the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado.

The men's program has struggled in the team portion of major international competitions in recent years. The Americans finished fifth in the team final at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

McClure replaces Kevin Mazeika, whose contract as men's national team coordinator was not renewed in October as part of an organizational shift.

