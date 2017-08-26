Mayweather vs. McGregor delayed due to pay-per-view outages

Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather face off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Flynn, Steven Flynn)

LAS VEGAS (USA TODAY) — The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight will be slightly delayed, by approximately 20 minutes, due to technical difficulties associated with the pay-per-view broadcast.

Showtime, which is the primary broadcaster, cited scattered pay-per-view outages.

“Due to high demand, we have reports of scattered outages from various cable and satellite providers and the online offering,’’ the network said in a statement. “We will delay the start of the main event slightly to allow for systems to get on track. We do not expect a lengthy delay.’’

Leonard Ellerbee, manager for Floyd Mayweather, said he was aware of apparent pay-per-view outages that could delay Mayweather’s fight against McGregor.

“Of course I know,’’ told USA TODAY Sports when asked about the situation.

But Ellerbee declined further comment.

“I can’t talk about that right now,’’ he said. “We’ve got some other stuff that’s more important.’’

Showtime Sports confirm delay with this statement #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/Rm1YjkDDUk — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) August 27, 2017

