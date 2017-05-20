Matt Hagan has fastest Funny Car pass in NHRA history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Matt Hagan had the fastest Funny Car pass in NHRA history to top qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Heartland Nationals.

Hagan had a 3.802-second pass at 338.85 mph in his Dodge Charger R/T at Heartland Park Topeka to break both ends of the national record during the first round of the day. It was the Virginia driver's 28th No. 1 qualifying position and second of the season.

"We had an amazing hot rod," Hagan said. "It's pretty amazing. This is about as extreme as it gets - 338 mph with a steering wheel in your lap is craziness. We've got the conditions, the parts and pieces and the power and the crew that is doing a great job out there. It's just cool to go out there and get it done."

Tony Schumacher led in Top Fuel, and Bo Butner in Pro Stock.

Schumacher broke the track time mark with a 3.660 at 327.90.

Butner ran a 6.540 at 210.70 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

