Mark Cuban wears no. 46 jersey during NBA game in apparent nod to Trump feud

Feb 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Recording artist Master P and Los Angles Sparks center Candace Parker during the All-Star Celebrity Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Derick E. Hingle)

ABC News ) -- Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took his longtime feud with President Trump to the basketball court Friday night, donning a No. 46 jersey during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

With Trump being the 45th president of the U.S., Cuban's attire seemed to be a direct jab to Trump's tweet last Sunday, which read, "I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.

When asked about the jersey by ESPN before the game, Cuban made no mention of Trump, instead saying tongue-in-cheek, "I couldn't get 23. This is two times 23." But according to ESPN, no one on the West celebrity squad wore No. 23.

But Cuban, who supported Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, later said the number choice was "to tweak the s--- out of everybody," according to ESPN.

He added, "It was just to f--- with everybody, because that is what I do," he said. "You've got to have fun with it. You can't take it too seriously. So we'll see."

Earlier on Friday, Cuban wrote a series of tweets slamming the president. "Trump's biggest issues are: No self-awareness, no situational awareness, can't admit mistakes, no leadership skills, can't stay focused," read one of Cuban's tweets.

