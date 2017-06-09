WHAS
Louisville tops Kentucky 5-2 in NCAA super regional opener

June 09, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Drew Ellis had four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, Kade McClure allowed three hits and Louisville held off rival Kentucky 5-2 on Friday in the opener of the NCAA super regional.

The visiting Wildcats (43-22) made things interesting in the ninth as Evan White homered to lead off before Taylor Marshall singled in another run with two outs. Lincoln Henzman then struck out T.J. Collett to end the game and put the host Cardinals (51-10) within a victory of the College World Series.

Louisville scored twice in the first as Devin Mann singled in Logan Taylor - who doubled - and later scored on Ellis' grounder to short. The Cardinals' third baseman made it 5-0 four innings later by drilling a 3-2 pitch to left for his team-high 18th homer.

McClure (8-3) struck out six and walked one in 5 1/3 innings for the victory. Kentucky's Zack Thompson (8-3) threw 90 pitches in four innings and allowed two runs - one earned - in the loss.C

