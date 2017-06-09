Louisville HS graduate baseball player could be drafted by MLB team

Jordon Adell (Photo: WHAS11 News)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A recent graduate of Ballard High School could soon be playing Major League Baseball.

Next week Jordon Adell, a UofL baseball commit, will learn if he's been drafted by a team in the MLB Draft in New Jersey this summer.

He is 1st Team All State, Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky, and received multiple High School All-American honors.

The center-fielder says these achievements are more than just about him.

"The people around me that believe in me and the example I set for young kids and young African-American kids, it's huge to be able to be in the position that I am in and for me that's motivation moving forward that you can be successful in this and it is something you can do for a long time,” Adell said.

The Major League Baseball Draft is June 12 through the 14.



