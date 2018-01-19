Louisville Football Defensive Coordinator Peter Sirmon Resigns

Peter Sirmon (USA Today Sports)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – University of Louisville football defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon has resigned effective immediately.

“I would like to thank Peter Sirmon for all of his work this season at the University of Louisville,” head coach Bobby Petrino said. “I wish him and his family all the best.”

Sirmon was hired in January 2017.

