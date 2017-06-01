Louisville Football announces times, television for first three games

UofL football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)– Details of the University of Louisville’s 2017 football schedule are beginning to come into focus.



The Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday announced the television and times for the Cardinals’ first three games of the season.



Louisville opens the season with a neutral-site contest on Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., against Purdue in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff to be televised nationally by FOX. It is the first meeting between the two schools since 1987.



The Cardinals start the league portion of their schedule on Sept. 9 at North Carolina, with a noon contest on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.



Clemson, the 2017 national champions, will serve as Louisville’s first home game. The matchup between the schools is set for Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on either ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2.



TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the neutral site matchup versus Purdue from $35 to $55 and information can be found at http://gocards.com/kickoffgame.



Fans can still join the season ticket waitlist at gocards.com/fbwaitlist, by calling 502-GOCARDS, or emailing tickets@gocards.com



The last day to renew 2017 football season tickets is May 31. Call 502-GOCARDS, email tickets@gocards.com, or log in to your My Cardinals Account today.



© 2017 WHAS-TV