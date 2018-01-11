Louisville City FC's newest soccer rival will be just up the road

(Photo: Daniels, Christopher)

(LBF) -- Louisville City Football Club has a new regional rival.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Indy Eleven are joining the United Soccer League, which also is home to Louisville City FC — last year's USL champions.

It's a step up for the Indianapolis team, which has played in the North American Soccer league since the team was formed in 2014. But the league was demoted in September to third-tier status for the 2018 season.

