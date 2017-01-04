Louisville City FC wants to build stadium in Louisville

Louisville City FC logo (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville City FC said it's priority is to build a stadium in the city of Louisville.

This comes after the ball club made a statement on Wednesday morning from Club Chairman John Neace, despite a report claiming New Albany was a potential site for a stadium.

Here's the full statement:

“Louisville City FC’s board continues moving forward with development of a soccer-specific stadium in Louisville. While other markets around the region have expressed interest, construction of a venue in Louisville is our priority. We plan to be part of the city’s growth and feel that a stadium in its urban core is best for our fan base and the club’s continued success.”

Neace says the cost of the stadium would be between $20 and $30 million.