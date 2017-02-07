Louisville Bats to host Muhammad Ali night in June

The Louisville Bats will wear these Muhammad Ali-themed jerseys on Saturday, June 3. (Photo: Louisville Bats, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Bats will be one of many organizations celebrating the spirit of Muhammad Ali during the inaugural “I Am Ali” festival this summer.

Leading up to the festival the Bats will host a Muhammad Ali appreciation night at Slugger Field on June 3.

The Bats will wear a special jersey that night and will have and auction on June 7 where fans can bid on those very jerseys.

Officials say they are expecting the response to be great and even receiving feedback from around the world.

All of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Muhammad Ali Center.

For more information on the jerseys and how to bid, click here.

