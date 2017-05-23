Louisville a ‘sweet spot' for ACC baseball fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thousands of fans from across the country are flocking to Louisville for the first ever ACC baseball tournament played in Kentucky

Of course for baseball fans Louisville is often thought of as synonymous with Louisville Slugger which is literally taking this week out of the park.

As fans of ACC baseball Cassidy Clark and Haley Talucci have made the conference tournament a yearly pilgrimage no matter where their Florida State Seminoles are playing.



"We went last year when it was in Durham, and it was awesome, but we're excited it's in Louisville this time,” Clark said.



"It's so sweet and quaint,” Talucci said. “Everyone is so nice we just love this little town. I was noticing the architecture in our hotel, and around the streets it's just beautiful."



While they didn't know much about the city when they got to town they knew that Louisville Slugger was a must see.



"It was incredible,” Clark said. “We had no idea that humans made the bats. We thought it was all machinery. It was interesting to see that they put blood, sweat, and tears into the bats."



Catering to their crowd the museum is going back to college and taking their show on the road to Slugger Field.



"We'll be showing the old fashioned way of making bats,” said Louisville Slugger Museum spokeswoman Lucy English. “We actually have created a mobile exhibit for this called ACC legends and legacies, and every school is represented. There's fun little things like the guy who started the Ice bucket challenge actually played at Boston College."



From with everything from mini-bats, to jerseys, even the ACC Tournament Trophy the Slugger souvenirs are a home run in the eyes of fans, but nothing can replace the memories made during the city's ACC showcase.



"This place has a lot of character,” Clark said. “It's fun. There's lots to do. Drink, eat, site see it's awesome!"



"I wish it would come here all of the time, but we'll see what happens,” Talucci said.

Of course the Louisville Slugger mobile exhibit is just a small part of the ACC tournament fan fest on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

You can find more information on the ACC Fan Fest by clicking here: http://www.theacc.com/page/acc-baseball-championship-fanfest

