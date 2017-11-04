WHAS
LouCity FC taking on the NY Red Bulls II tonight

WHAS 10:42 AM. EDT November 04, 2017

You still have time to get your tickets to see playoff soccer in the Derby City tonight. Louisville City FC will take on the New York Red Bulls II in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tickets are going right now for just $12.

That game gets going at Slugger Field at 7:30.

This is an exciting time for the team with Metro Council last month approving a stadium to be built in Butchertown.

We sat down and talked with the Director of Business Development, Brad Gordon, to see what he had to say about the stadium and how it won't  only benefit the team, but the city as a whole.

