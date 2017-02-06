Lexington Center to auction 3 UK basketball goals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Wildcats fans now have a chance to own a piece of basketball history.

The Lexington Center says it will be selling three basketball goals used in Rupp Arena to the highest bidder.

Both the home and visitor bench goals are included along with an auxiliary goal.

The goals were used from the 2000-2001 season through the 2015-2016 season including four NCAA tournament games and four NBA pre-season games.

Bidding opened Monday and continues through 4 p.m. Feb. 27.

For more information on how to bid, click here.

(© 2017 WHAS)